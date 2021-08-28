Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $18.54 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. 953,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

