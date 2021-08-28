Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $515,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

