Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

