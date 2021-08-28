noob.finance Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003992 BTC on popular exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $42,835.45 and approximately $479.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

