Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €86.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($134.65).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.20.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.