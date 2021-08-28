Nord/LB Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.69 ($13.75) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.80.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

