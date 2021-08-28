Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

