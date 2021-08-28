North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $424.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

