North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

