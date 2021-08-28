Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the first quarter worth about $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXQ opened at $16.05 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

