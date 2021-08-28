Nwam LLC Invests $206,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

