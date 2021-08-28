Nwam LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.