O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

