O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 74.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

