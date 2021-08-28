O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,845 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.