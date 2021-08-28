O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $12.01 on Friday, reaching $239.13. 1,779,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,542. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

