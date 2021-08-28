O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

