O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

