O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.13. The company has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

