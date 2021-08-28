O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,969,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

