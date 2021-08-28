Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 28.83.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 18.30 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

