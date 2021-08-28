Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 39,600 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$14.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.