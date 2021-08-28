Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $320,537.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

