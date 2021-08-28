Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $2.06 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $153,266.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.26 or 0.99972406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00618980 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

