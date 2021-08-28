OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director Acquires $179,000.00 in Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

