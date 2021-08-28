OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.83

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.83 ($45.68) and traded as high as €39.30 ($46.24). OHB shares last traded at €39.05 ($45.94), with a volume of 2,365 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The firm has a market cap of $672.99 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

