OKCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $329,910.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $329,910.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,074.96 or 0.99961408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00067721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009312 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00605966 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,096,781 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

