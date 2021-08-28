Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $262.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

