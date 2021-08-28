Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.25. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

