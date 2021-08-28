Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Sells $2,861,456.15 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 276,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

