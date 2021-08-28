OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.78

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 6528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.