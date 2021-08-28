Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Down 5%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 2,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

