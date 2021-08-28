Omni (OMNI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00007747 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,257 coins and its circulating supply is 562,941 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

