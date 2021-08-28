Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.