Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
