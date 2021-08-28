ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

