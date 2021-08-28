OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,180,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 670,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 406,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

NYSE:ONE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,884. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.