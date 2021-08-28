Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50.

Ontex Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

