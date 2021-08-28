Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

ONTO stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 403,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,614. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

