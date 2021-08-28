Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,162 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 200,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 206,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,534,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

