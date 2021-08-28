Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $937,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

