Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

