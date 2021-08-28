Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

