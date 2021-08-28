Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,998,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,877,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

