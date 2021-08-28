Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,156 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

