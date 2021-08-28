Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

