Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 40,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,856. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

