Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Sells $123,050.00 in Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OUT stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
