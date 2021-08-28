Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Sells $123,050.00 in Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OUT stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

