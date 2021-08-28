Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ovintiv by 55.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.