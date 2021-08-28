Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.42. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

