P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 3.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. 1,196,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,007,000 shares of company stock worth $327,440,560 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

